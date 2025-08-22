OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Glenn Fusfield Sells 23,116 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Fusfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Glenn Fusfield sold 6,060 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $131,744.40.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,597 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $99,846.84.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Glenn Fusfield sold 22,841 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $499,989.49.

On Monday, August 18th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,528 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $100,023.52.

On Monday, August 18th, Glenn Fusfield sold 13,586 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $299,571.30.

On Friday, August 15th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,625 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $100,085.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Glenn Fusfield sold 9,237 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $199,796.31.

On Thursday, August 14th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,587 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $100,042.47.

On Thursday, August 14th, Glenn Fusfield sold 1,147 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,268.41.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,213,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,851 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.7% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,251,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after purchasing an additional 416,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253,112 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 105.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,326.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,788,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

