OFC Financial Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV

OFC Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVOV stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $952.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.