Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Oculis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oculis

Oculis Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Oculis has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $777.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Oculis had a negative net margin of 13,788.70% and a negative return on equity of 92.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oculis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oculis by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Oculis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.