NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

