Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 39.8% in July

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 122,900 shares, anincreaseof39.8% from the July 15th total of 87,900 shares. Currently,0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently,0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth $120,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 223.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQQX opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

