Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.0833.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 48,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,742,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.