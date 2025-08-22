Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,311,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $164,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,273,000 after buying an additional 8,412,625 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,540,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,889,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.1450 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,363.73. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

