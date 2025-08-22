Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Newmont by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,180,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after acquiring an additional 293,221 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Newmont by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 130,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Newmont by 5.0% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 241,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $70.0730 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $70.76.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the sale, the director owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.