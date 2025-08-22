Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in 3M Company $MMM

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $154.3420 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25. 3M Company has a one year low of $121.98 and a one year high of $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

