Norinchukin Bank The Buys 15,991 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $33.7660 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

