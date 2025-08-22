Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in CVS Health by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.4010 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

