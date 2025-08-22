NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 554,800 shares, agrowthof23.3% from the July 15th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,387.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,387.0 days.
NN Group Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of NNGPF stock opened at $71.9675 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. NN Group has a 52 week low of $42.3551 and a 52 week high of $72.2090.
About NN Group
