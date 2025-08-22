Nigel Garrard Purchases 1,328 Shares of ALS (ASX:ALQ) Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard purchased 1,328 shares of ALS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$18.80 per share, with a total value of A$24,966.40.
Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, Nigel Garrard bought 2,000 shares of ALS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$16.55 per share, with a total value of A$33,100.00.
ALS Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.21.
ALS Increases Dividend
About ALS
ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALS
- What is a support level?
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.