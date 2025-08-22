Newport Trust Company LLC Trims Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,626,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,216 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Insurance Group makes up about 0.8% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $325,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $133.1370 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.29.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

