New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 11,854 shares.The stock last traded at $0.43 and had previously closed at $0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New World Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get New World Development alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on New World Development

New World Development Stock Up 1.8%

New World Development Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

(Get Free Report)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.