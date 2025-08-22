Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Neogen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 169,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Neogen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 475,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 108,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

