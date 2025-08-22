Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $598.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.27 and its 200 day moving average is $592.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.