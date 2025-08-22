Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CB opened at $278.7230 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.