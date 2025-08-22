Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,236,182.56. The trade was a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,199 shares of company stock worth $39,045,071. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $275.8180 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.15 and its 200-day moving average is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $280.52. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

