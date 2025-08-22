Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 1,375 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after buying an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after buying an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

