Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

DIS stock opened at $116.2350 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

