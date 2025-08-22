Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $19.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.6667.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

MBLY stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.52. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500,000. The trade was a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Mobileye Global by 2,715.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 464.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

