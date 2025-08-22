Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.47. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 16,514 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 4.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.52. Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

