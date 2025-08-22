Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 41782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millrose Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

