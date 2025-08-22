Mike Maddison Buys 116 Shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison purchased 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, with a total value of £164.72.

Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NCC Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 17th, Mike Maddison purchased 100 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £166.

NCC Group Price Performance

NCC opened at GBX 145.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £457.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 124 and a 1 year high of GBX 184.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCC Group ( LON:NCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 175.

View Our Latest Research Report on NCC

NCC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.