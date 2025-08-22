Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Director Linda Welty Buys 10,000 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Linda Welty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,136.10. This represents a 38.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $453.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MERC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Mercer International

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 214,008 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Mercer International by 943.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.