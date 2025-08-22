Medicus Pharma’s (MDCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medicus Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medicus Pharma Stock Performance

MDCX stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Medicus Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $33.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

