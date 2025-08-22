MAS Advisors LLC Sells 14,553 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund makes up 0.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $9.8650 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

