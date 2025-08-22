MAS Advisors LLC Raises Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.0550 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,359.95. The trade was a 32.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

