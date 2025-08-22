MAS Advisors LLC Acquires 5,417 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 55,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.9020 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

