Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 808 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 422,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.5% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $483.4280 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $147,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,591,606.96. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,838. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

