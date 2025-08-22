Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,411 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $148.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.31. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,926,483. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.