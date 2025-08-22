Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $72.8930 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

