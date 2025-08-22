Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. $SR

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Spire worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Spire by 2,648.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 103.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spire by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.9820 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

