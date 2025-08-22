Martingale Asset Management L P Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in CocaCola by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 498,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.6030 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $303.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.