Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 43,878 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 61,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 56,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 957.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $832,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,425. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,847 shares of company stock worth $66,534,847 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $204.9040 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

