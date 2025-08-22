Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 32,889 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 674.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,041,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $562,460,000 after buying an additional 105,263 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.3%

MDT stock opened at $91.1180 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.