Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 21,748 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

