Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 133,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 404.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,950,000 after buying an additional 904,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.1860 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.