Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,177. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.83.

ResMed stock opened at $288.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.02 and a 200-day moving average of $244.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

