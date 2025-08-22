Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Position Decreased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

