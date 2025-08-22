Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 20.5% – What’s Next?

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. 4,282,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 682% from the average session volume of 547,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 20.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.50.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

