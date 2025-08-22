London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.93 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 5,000 shares.
London & Associated Properties Stock Down 5.6%
The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About London & Associated Properties
London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.
