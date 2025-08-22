Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $35.0020 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 30.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

About Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,277,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 155,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

