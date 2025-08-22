Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.
Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $35.0020 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.
Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 30.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
