Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.2%

GEV stock opened at $605.9280 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.07 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.65.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

