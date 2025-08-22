LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells $162,150.00 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,721,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,533.61. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of LZ opened at $10.69 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 112.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,994 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 299.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 179.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 75.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 440,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

