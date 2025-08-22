Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $188,944,750.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $59.16 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,118 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.