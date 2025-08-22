Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.8050 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.