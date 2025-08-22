Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $299,000 Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.7%

SoundHound AI stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,544. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $28,856.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 716,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,262.88. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

