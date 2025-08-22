Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 737,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,714,000 after acquiring an additional 117,824 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IYW stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

